1. Days of little beginnings: To every individual is unique print pattern. It doesn't matter which of your mates you graduated university with neither does it which of them now works with Total NG, at the end what matters is the integrity of what you do, it will payoff someday! It doesn't matter if you hawk gala on the streets today, the disaster therein is complacency. Be proud of what you do, be hardworking, and always improve on yourself; if you don't believe me, read about the Ghanian teacher who taught computer lessons by drawing them on board. READ MORE HERE