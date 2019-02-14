Business 7 things GDP numbers tell us about Buhari’s reelection bid – TheCable

#1
On Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, showing a 1.93 percent growth in the Nigerian economy for the year 2018.

Financial analysts, public commentators, local and foreign media, and opposition bigwigs have said repeatedly that President Muhammadu Buhari of the All …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SvmEoa

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top