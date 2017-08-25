President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP). The meeting, which was held at the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, lasted about one hour. Makarfi, who led PDP's delegation to the meeting told Buhari that the party was poised to play the role of opposition energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility, stressing that "This we shall do by giving you a good run for your money and constantly keeping you on your toes as we all strive to make this country better." Her are fee point Hamed Makarfi dicussed with President Muhammadu Buhari: 1. Makarfi said it was with a deep sense of gratitude to God that the Peoples' Democratic Party joined "our compatriots in welcoming you back home from your medical vacation. 2. The party did not stop us from praying for your quick recovery and return to Nigeria. "This is because we honestly believe that the President of our country, whatever party flag he or she flies, is our president; and his or her health, is substantially linked with the nation's health in so many ways.So a prayer for your This health Mr President, we believe is a prayer for the good health of our country. was why at several fora, we did, and enjoined others, irrespective of party affiliation, to pray for your quick recovery. It is a thing of joy, that Allah has answered our prayers." 3. He said PDP firmly believed that opposition is no madness and would never wish ill of anybody, let alone the person saddled with the responsibility of leading our country. 4. Makarfi assured Buhari of cooperation as much as the opposition could possibly give to enable him give his best in the process of "navigating the ship of our state into of a better tomorrow. We are glad to note that already the legislators of our party are cooperating with those of the majority party in both arms of the National Assembly to ensure a smooth legislative sail for the system. We are also proud of the contributions of our governors to the deliberations and other activities of both the National Council of State and the National Economic Council. 5. We identify with, and will continue to support the fight against terrorism as well as other crimes that have sneaked into our consciousness like kidnapping and banditry, as well as farmers/herdsmen clashes and other crimes camouflaged as such and all other anti-social vices that slow down our nation's wheels of progress. 6. the party was poised to play the role of opposition energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility, 7. The PDP as a great believer in the unity of this country will also partner with the government in any way(s) that will strengthen our historic bond and rebuild bridges of our beautiful relationships that seem to be cracking at the moment.