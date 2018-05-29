Used cars are always less expensive than the new ones and often come in good condition. But just like buying new ones, used cars buyers need to know certain things to get a good deal. Click to get crucial understanding about buying used cars in Nigeria.
Although there are various brand new options available out there, buying a used car is still a great choice for most average Nigerians. The reason is simple: used cars are always less expensive than the new ones and often come in good condition. But just like buying new ones, used cars buyers need to know certain things to get a good deal. This article aims at equipping you with crucial understanding about buying used cars in Nigeria.
1. Where to find the best offers for used cars for sale in Nigeria?
Used cars for sale can be found in various websites and dealerships across Nigeria but not all of them are of equally good quality. We suggest that you do your secondhand car shopping on Naijauto.com where offers the largest number of new and used cars for sale in our country from trustworthy sellers. You can easily find the best match for your needs and budget with advanced filters for not only make, model, price, condition but also mileage, transmisson and even color. This is also the only classified ads website in Nigeria that has dedicated categories for car reviews, car pricing and buying tips with articles written by industry experts to support car buyers in their shopping procedure.
You can easily find the best match for your needs and budget with Naijauto’s advanced filters
2. Healthy finances is crucial when buying used cars for sale in Nigeria
Now that you have already saved enough money and are about to buy a secondhand car, it is essential to budget your purchase properly. Beside the cost of the car itself, there are many additional costs to consider.
First, you might want to pay a fee for paperwork and lawyer services to ensure the deal goes well. In addition, used cars usually come with inevitable defects that need immediate repairs before it can accompany you down the road and it’ll certainly cost quite some money.
It is essential to set a proper budget for your car purchase
3. Used cars for sale in Nigeria have diversed resale value
If you intend resell the car after a certain time of use, remember to consider their resale value if you don’t want to waste your hard-earned money. While used cars from Hyundai, Kia and some other car makers might be more affordable at first, they won’t retain much value when passed to a third owner. Honda, Toyota and Ford cars are among the ones that keep their resale the most in Nigerian market.
4. Choosing make and model
Most all of us have our own favorite car make and model that we want to own, but dream doesn’t always need to come true, right? When opting for a car model, consider not only its style and design, but also its practicality.
When opting for a car model, consider not only its style and design, but also its practicality
You may like some exotic and sporty models and they can be deceivingly inexpensive but let’s not forget the maintenance fee for these types of car. On the other hand, a humble Honda or Toyota model can initially cost more, but their maintenance is much easier and also not expensive at all.
5. Research is key to get used cars for sale in Nigeria at best prices
The best way to make sure you pay a reasonable price when buying a used car for sale in Nigeria is to do a research and make a price comparison with similar models. The price may vary depends on many factors, such as whether it is a tokunbo or a Nigerian-used car. Tokunbo cars are usually preferred and higher priced because they were used in better roads and with better maintenance.
6. Be prepared for communication
After you decide which car you want to get, it’s time to get in touch with the seller. You should note all of your questions relating to the car and the deal. Don’t forget to ask for a test drive and bring a professional auto mechanic along with you to check the car’s condition carefully and ensure you’ll get a good deal.
Don’t forget to ask for a test drive
Mileage talks more sense than production year
Some car buyers think that a used cars with later production year are certainly be in better condition. It is not necessarily true however. A car with production year reading 2005 might still be in decent condition if it only shuttled between home and the workplace of the previous owner. Otherwise, the one that has been used for only 5 years with 150,000 km mileage might have more problems than how its age sounds. Therefore, when it comes to buying a used car for sale in Nigeria, it is advised to check the mileage other than relying on the production year alone.
It is advisable to check the mileage other than relying on the production year alone
Conclusion
While being the first owner is undeniably exciting, most Nigerian car shoppers still see used cars more attractive offers due to their affordable prices, and trusted maketplaces for used cars for sale in Nigeria like Naijauto.com becomes increasingly popular. By this buying guide, we hope you have a more solid understanding of what buying used cars in Nigeria is like, and a better informed purchase decision.
