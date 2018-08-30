President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja met the UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.
In a statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Spokesman on Wednesday, he revealed what transpired in the bilateral meeting..
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ny4hIx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Spokesman on Wednesday, he revealed what transpired in the bilateral meeting..
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ny4hIx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]