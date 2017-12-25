The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Sunday released teasers from the documentary of President Muhammadu Buhari. Titled: "Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel”, Adesina said the documentary is aimed to spice up the holiday season. Here are some of the unknown sides as described by his allies: Yemi Osinbajo 1. He gives you things to do and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you… 2. He cracks those jokes and manages to still keep a straight face. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola 3. Buhari never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it. Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai 4. When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now. Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State 5. He is patience and would listen to everybody and then take a decision. 6. He is a reformed Democrat. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri 7. President Buhari is not all about the firm approach but he is also a soft man who is jocular as well.