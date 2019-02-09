The police have arrested a 25-year old man, one Horo Friday Udoh, who allegedly engaged a 7-year old girl in a sex romp inside the Military Barracks in Yaba, Lagos.
P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Block 35, Room 6, Mayoung Barrack in Yaba, Lagos, where they reside. A …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2SickQh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Block 35, Room 6, Mayoung Barrack in Yaba, Lagos, where they reside. A …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2SickQh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]