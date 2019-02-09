Metro 7-Year Old Girl Raped Inside Military Barracks – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
The police have arrested a 25-year old man, one Horo Friday Udoh, who allegedly engaged a 7-year old girl in a sex romp inside the Military Barracks in Yaba, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Block 35, Room 6, Mayoung Barrack in Yaba, Lagos, where they reside. A …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2SickQh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top