Business 75% Of Telecom Devices Imported To Nigeria Toxic – NCC – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has revealed that over 75 per cent of telecommunication devices imported into the country are irreparable and toxic.

Danbatta, who made this known at the public inquiry on draft disaster recovery guidelines and regulations on …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Hi5lQo

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top