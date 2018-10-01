Politics 75-year-old Jeremiah Useni Emerges Plateau PDP Governorship Candidate – Sahara Reporters

#1
Jeremiah Useni, a Senator representing Plateau South senatorial district, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau for the 2019 election. Useni polled 1,018 votes to defeat 12 other candidates at the party’s primary held on Sunday. 2,097 delegates from …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2xP3aOO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top