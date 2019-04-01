The tough economic environment in the country, last year, may not have negatively impacted Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) quest to attract deposits, as eight lenders increased their total customer deposits from N13.6 trillion that they reported in 2017 to N15.4 trillion last year.
