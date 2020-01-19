World $8 Billion Verdict in Drug Lawsuit Is Reduced to $6.8 Million – NYT – Health

#1
A Philadelphia judge on Friday slashed a $8 billion jury verdict in a lawsuit over the marketing of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, reducing the punitive damages to $6.8 million.

The verdict, in October, was the first to award punitive damages against Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson …

johnson.JPG

Read more via NYT – Health – https://ift.tt/3agWg6N

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top