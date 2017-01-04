8 Health Mistakes You Should Avoid In 2017

It's New Year – it is a fresh start. It should be a good opportunity for you to do away with certain things that endanger your health, and take measures on how to improve on your well-being. Here are a few mistakes you should avoid this year.
1. Being addicted to gadgets: Quite understandably that many of us cannot do without gadgets, but you need to take breaks sometimes to save your health. A 2011 Harvard review links prolonged television viewing with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality. More recently, researchers at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston found that blue light—the kind emitted by tablets, cell phone, e-readers and other devices—disrupts the body's natural circadian rhythms, making it harder to get a good night's rest.
Do well to take a 10-minute standing break every hour that you're using your screens.
2. Skipping meals: If you are the type that skip meals often, you may need to reconsider your stance this year if you want to be healthy. It may seem to you that you're food-disciplined, but no, over time, missing meals can muck with your metabolism, setting you up for type 2 diabetes. It is best to kick off the day with a healthy breakfast as it helps with weight loss; and gives you more energy and concentration throughout the day. Ensure you eat well this year to boost your body’s ability to heal and resist infection.
3. Ignoring health warning signs: Do you notice something strange in your body system or gives you clue that something is going wrong? Pay attention. Identifying health problems as early as possible often makes them more treatable. Don't dare ignore health warning signs.
4. Smoking: Hey, if you are a cigarrette smoker, know that it raises your risk for heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and other nasty conditions. And so, you can reverse much of the damage to your health this year, by doing away with smoking.
5. Being dehydrated all the time: Water nourishes every cell and organ in your body, including your skin. It's even more important to stay properly hydrated as you age because older adults may lose some of their sense of thirst. Throughout this year, ensure you stay well hydrated.
6. Skipping Fitness Trainings: Fitness trainings is equally an important health dose. It can help you tone muscle, boost metabolism, and build strong bones. It improves flexibility, balance, and aerobic capacity, too. It also keeps you mentally balanced. Don't skip fitness trainings this year.
7. Excessive alcohol kills: We all know that consuming excessive amounts of alcohol is toxic to the body. It's dehydrating, and it's a process that your body can't get over as quickly, especially as you get older. If you have to drink, drink moderately.
8. Ignoring Socializing with people: You know, social networks are not the only useful channels to interact with people. In fact, they should not be overly relied upon. Being around human beings is critically important for our mental wellbeing too and that influences our physical health.Take a break from social media or whatever you do this year to hang out with friends and family.
-
- File size:
- 36.3 KB
- Views:
- 0
Last edited by a moderator: Jan 4, 2017 at 1:33 PM