Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd.) as the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service.
Here are 8 things about the new customs boss you should know.
1. Col Ali was born on January 15, 1955, was a military administrator of Kaduna State, Nigeria from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.
2. The prominent figure during the military era holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Criminology.
3. For years, President Buhari has had a soft spot for Colonel Ali and his life style, hence the new appointment. is an admirer of Ali’s life style.
4. Colonel Ali who was in charge of the management of Buhari’s campaign funds has just one wife and four children.
5. The newly appointed NSC boss retired from the army unceremoniously when Olusegun Obasanjo was the Nigerian presidency. This, he did, without any scandalous report.
6. On the side he is a farmer just like President Buhari, but he deals with poultry. Reports say he drives a 504 Saloon car.
7. After retiring, Colonel Ali who is of steely character suitable for incorruptible values became Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, a northerm lobbying group, and a supporter of Major General Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to run for president. In June 2006 Ali was reported to have said that the North would get back the presidency in 2007.
8. He was the Chief of Staff to Muhammadu Buhari before being appointed as the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service.
Last edited by a moderator: Aug 27, 2015