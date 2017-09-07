Olanike Disu, former director at Lagos Internal Revenue Service, died on Monday, September 4, few hours after after celebrating her 54th birthday. Here death shocked the tax industry and Lagos state government. Here are few details about the late Madam tax of Lagos: 1. Olanike Disu was a tax expert worked with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service. 2. She was the Chairman of the 2018 Annual Tax Committee (ATC) 3. She was also an Assistant Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) 4. An alumnus of Oklahoma City University where she begged a BA in Mass Communication in 1986 5. She also lost her father, Pa Elkanah Olatunji Kobnah Williams few months after. 6. Her husband, who ran an advertising agency (Abayomi Disu, 1961-2017) was reported to have slumped and died in July. 7. Reports say Mrs. Disu had battle a breast cancer before he death 8. She is survived by her two children, two sibling and her aged mother