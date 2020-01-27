Metro 86 suspected cultists arrested in Lagos, 11 pistols recovered – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of 86 suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of the State.

11 pistols were recovered from the suspects who were arrested around 6am on Saturday January 25, by a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants acting on credible intelligence....

cultist.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RvKbmw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top