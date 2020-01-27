The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of 86 suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of the State.
11 pistols were recovered from the suspects who were arrested around 6am on Saturday January 25, by a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants acting on credible intelligence....
