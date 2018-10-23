Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, TheCable can report.
This has brought the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty — or below $1.90 a day — to 88 million.
In June 2018, the Brookings Institution named Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with 86.9 million extremely poor people.
Nigeria overtook India as the world poverty capital, despite being six times smaller in population than the Asian country.
Read More
This has brought the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty — or below $1.90 a day — to 88 million.
In June 2018, the Brookings Institution named Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with 86.9 million extremely poor people.
Nigeria overtook India as the world poverty capital, despite being six times smaller in population than the Asian country.
Read More