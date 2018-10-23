Metro 88 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty - The Cable

#1
Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, TheCable can report.

This has brought the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty — or below $1.90 a day — to 88 million.

In June 2018, the Brookings Institution named Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with 86.9 million extremely poor people.

Nigeria overtook India as the world poverty capital, despite being six times smaller in population than the Asian country.


Read More
 
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top