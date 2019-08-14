A report by New Telegraph has revealed how sharp practices allegedly characterised sales of National Assembly property during the transition from the 8th Assembly to the recently inaugurated 9th Assembly.
According to the report, sales of most of the property of the National Assembly....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31GDBw3
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to the report, sales of most of the property of the National Assembly....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31GDBw3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]