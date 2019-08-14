JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics 8th Assembly: Outrage as senators, Reps buy SUVs, property at give-away prices – Legit.ng

#1
A report by New Telegraph has revealed how sharp practices allegedly characterised sales of National Assembly property during the transition from the 8th Assembly to the recently inaugurated 9th Assembly.

According to the report, sales of most of the property of the National Assembly....

nass.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31GDBw3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top