Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics 9 crucial things Saraki said as he declared for presidency – Naija.ng

#1
Senate president Bukola Saraki has declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019.

He made this announcement on Thursday, August 30. Saraki who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress joins a host …



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2N7fqD2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top