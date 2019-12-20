Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has thrown his weight behind popular singer, Timaya who said no one should compare him to other celebrities fashion-wise because he wears original clothes.
While reacting to the singer’s viral video, Freeze said 95 percent of celebrities wear fake …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Scg849
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
While reacting to the singer’s viral video, Freeze said 95 percent of celebrities wear fake …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Scg849
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]