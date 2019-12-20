Entertainment 95% Of Celebs Wear Fake Watches, 80% Wear Fake Shoes And Clothes – Dadddy Freeze Declares – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has thrown his weight behind popular singer, Timaya who said no one should compare him to other celebrities fashion-wise because he wears original clothes.

While reacting to the singer’s viral video, Freeze said 95 percent of celebrities wear fake …

freeze.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Scg849

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top