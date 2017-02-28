Ninety-seven Nigerians (95 males and 2 females) have been deported by the South African Government for committing various crimes. The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday night in a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg. An immigration official said six of the deportees were returned to the country for drug offences while 10 were arrested and deported for other criminal offence. The others were said to have committed immigration offences in the Southern African country. All the deportees were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while those deported for drug related offences were handed over to the Police for further investigation. DSP Joseph Alabi, the Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development according to NAN.