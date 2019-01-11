In a press release issued today, 9Mobile which was recently acquired by Teleology Nigeria has shed more light on the circumstances, that led to the departure of Teleology Holdings ( owned by Adrian Wood) from the telco.
The company gave the following reasons for his exit. Absence from key meetings The firm …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Rpd8Cj
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The company gave the following reasons for his exit. Absence from key meetings The firm …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Rpd8Cj
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]