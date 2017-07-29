Etisalat has officially been rebranded as 9mobile and although they promised that the management and mode of operation won't be affected, there will surely be some changes. As part of the charges, 9mobile has just released a list of new tariff plans and they are seven in number. In this post, I will list out all the new 9mobile tariff plan and also explain in details. List of 9Mobile Tariff Plans, Offers and Migration Codes: 1. 9Mobile moretalk 2. 9Mobile morecliq 3. 9Mobile moreflex 4. 9Mobile morelife 5. 9Mobile moreflex advancement 6. 9Mobile talkzone 7. 9Mobile cliqlite 1. 9mobile moretalk >> When you recharge N200 you get free N300 for seven days to call five 9mobile numbers on your 'You and Me list". You get N100 for seven days when you recharge N100. >> Free 10MB data week by week when you make a weekly recharge of N100 least. (Just as it use to be). >> Call receiver can enable you to make calls and pay on your behalf when you don't have airtime. >> Default call rate is 40k/sec yet it drops to 25k/sec on all networks when you use more than N25 daily. **To migrate, dial 200 and select 1 or, you can also use the USSD code *244*2#. 2. 9Mobile morecliq >> Free midnight calls from 12:30am to 4:30am. >> Call rate from morecliq to morecliq subscribers drops to 15k/sec when you use more than N25 every day. 20k/sec to ordinary 9mobile lines and 30k/ sec to different networks. >> Free 15MB data week by week when you make a recharge of N200 least. (Just as it use to be). >> Default call rate is 20k/sec to 9Mobile networks, for different networks is 40k/sec. ** To migrate,dial *244*1#. 3. 9Mobile moreflex >> You get more than 300% reward when you purchase flex of 4000, 10,000 and 20,000. When you purchase bundles of 300, 500 and 1000 you get more than 300% reward. >> When you purchase flex of 2000 and 5000 bundles, you get 150%. >> You get a third bundle free when you purchase the same flex bundle of 2000 and 5000 sequentially. >> General rate is 40k/sec and N4 on each SMS. (This may vary on various bundles.) >> When you make a recharge of N5000 or more in a month, you enjoy free incoming calls while roaming on selected networks in 6 nations. UK (vodafone), US (T-mobile), South Africa (vodacom), UAE (9mobile), Netherlands (KPN) also, Saudi Arabia (mobily). Service is valid for 30 days. >> To check your balance, dial *232# . To cancel all moreflex package dial *344*0# . 4. 9Mobile Morelife >> Calls to all networks is charged at 15k/sec in addition to a daily opening charge of N5. >> Calls to 7 global nations (UK, USA, China, Canada, India, Germany and Malaysia) are likewise charged at 15k/sec. >> SMS is charged at N4 each. >> When you make a recharge of N5000 or more in a month, you enjoy free incoming calls while roaming on selected networks in 14 nations. >> USA (T-mobile), Uk (Vodafone), UAE (Etisalat), South Africa (Vodacom), Spain (Vodafone), Ghana (Vodafone), Kenya (Safaricom), France (Orange), Saudi Arabia (Mobily), Morocco (IAM), Netherlands (T-mobile), Germany (T-mobile), Turkey (Turkcell), and Egypt (Vodafone).). Service is valid for 30 days. >> To migrate, SMS 1 to 620 or dial *620*1#. >> To check your balance, dial *232# . To affirm the bundle dial *244*3# . 5. 9Mobile Moreflex Evolution >> You get more than 300% reward when you purchase moreflex evolution of 500, 1000, 5000 and 10,000 voice plans. >> When you purchase moreflex evolution 2000 voice+ you get more than 300% reward. >> When you purchase flex evolution 10,000 data+ you get up to free 7GB data. >> When you make a recharge of N5000 or more in a month, you will get free incoming calls while roaming on chosen networks in 14 nations. >> USA (T-mobile), Uk (Vodafone), UAE (Etisalat), South Africa (Vodacom), Spain (Vodafone), Ghana (Vodafone), Kenya (Safaricom), France (Orange), Saudi Arabia (Mobily), Morocco (IAM), Netherlands (T-mobile), Germany (T-mobile), Turkey (Turkcell), and Egypt (Vodafone). >> Service is valid for 30 days. ** To migrate dial *320#. To check your balance, dial *232# . To cancel all moreflex package dial *300*0# . 6. 9Mobile Talkzone >> You get up to 80% off on calls to other 9mobile numbers as low as 12k/sec. >> Make calls for as low as 12k/sec to all networks in the vicinity of 12:30 and 4:30am ** To migrate, basically dial the USSD code *244*8#. 7. 9Mobile cliqlite >> You additionally get 250% reward on each recharge on the off chance that you are another cliqlite subscriber. ** To migrate, dial 200 and select the choice 5 . For existing subscribers, dial *244*10#.