Politics 9th NASS: APC Governors back Lawan, Gbajabiamila`s leadership aspirations – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have backed the candidacy of Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, and Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for the ninth National Assembly leadership.

The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, took the decision at a …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2K3SbsN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top