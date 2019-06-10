The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have backed the candidacy of Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, and Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for the ninth National Assembly leadership.
The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, took the decision at a …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2K3SbsN
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, took the decision at a …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2K3SbsN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]