An amazing app and platform that connect students from several schools - Download4scholars is aimed at connecting students from various schools and helping them solve or reduce their problems.These Students can share school stuff that is not limited to academics.We want education to be interesting and we are most needed now alot of Students are giving up on school.The biggest part of the project is the group system.The group system is created in such away that it links students to their predicessors and successors.The group system helps Schools, faculties, departments, classes and lecturers manage their Students effectively.The group system separate official information from regular information and preserve these information for future references.The group system is unlimited and protected by verification.Download App on Play StoreorVisit Website