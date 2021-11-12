9th person dies from injuries suffered at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
A ninth victim of the Astroworld Festival stampede has died after clinging to life at a Texas hospital for five days, the victim’s family said. Bharti Shahani was one
www.lindaikejisblog.com
9th person dies from injuries suffered at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
A ninth victim of the Astroworld Festival stampede has died after clinging to life at a Texas hospital for five days, the victim’s family said. Bharti Shahani was one
www.lindaikejisblog.com