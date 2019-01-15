Nigeria Labour Congress, Akwa Ibom State Council has thrown its weight behind the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel saying that the Council is impressed with his scorecard in the first tenure.
The state Chairman of the Congress, Comrade Etim Ukpong made the position of the workers union known during …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RJoUqE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The state Chairman of the Congress, Comrade Etim Ukpong made the position of the workers union known during …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RJoUqE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]