Complex is reporting that ASAP Mob member, J. Scott, has died. According to the outlet, this story first surfaced in tweets on Sunday from fellow ASAP Mob members and friends of J. Scott who referenced Scott’s passing.
The circumstance of his death has yet to be made public. Complex says this about his …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/36Wl6FP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The circumstance of his death has yet to be made public. Complex says this about his …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/36Wl6FP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]