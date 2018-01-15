Following the outcry against the ancient and unproductive nomadic style of cow rearing coupled with the incessant clashes with and sometimes outright killings of farmers by herdsmen, it is imperative that ranching be enshrined in Nigeria’s law. First, we must remember that cattle rearing is a personal and non-state business. Just as every business in Nigeria is regulated and ought to be registered, there shouldn’t be any exemption from cattle rearing especially when it has turned out to be a “killer” business. It should be as regulated as gun running considering just how dangerous it has become to both humans and plants. But what is so unpleasant about cattle ranching? Why is it being roundly rejected by the cattle owners? Why should private cattle owners be giving conditions and making demands of the state? Cattle rearing in Nigeria, as it is now, is extremely unproductive and yields little or nothing beyond the meat. Every part of the cow is very valuable and lucrative enough to support a thriving industry. As it is, virtually all the nation’s dairy needs are imported. Cheese, butter, fresh and dried milk are more or less staples in every home. What of hides and skin for the shoe and luxury goods industry? The bones and dung from cows make very good organic fertilisers. With all the above listed, it is hard to understand why ranching is such a bad idea. Imagine a ranch with 5,000 heads of cattle and the sheer size of the investment. Such a ranch will be a self-sufficient city of its own. There will be schools to cater to the young rearers, human and veterinary hospitals to attend to them, farms to grow food for both cow and man and employment opportunities for many fields. Why can’t Nigeria make its own Cheese, bottle its own milk, churn its own butter, prepare its own sausages, fillets, steak and many other beef derivatives? What of that delicious wara (I don’t know the English name)? Why can’t it be introduced to our menu via conscious commercial production? Why would any right thinking businessman not want to milk its business for all it’s worth? Pun intended. Unless there is a more sinister reason behind the nomadic nature of the business, it is difficult to understand the vehement refusal of the tested ranching model. One institute in Vom, Jos, Plateau State produces one of the best yogurts in the market and at a point fresh milk was readily available though I haven’t seen it in quite a while. The ranched cows produce better milk and even more tender meat than the free range cattle. If the primary aim of business is profit, then the itinerant nomadic free range style negates that primary aim. There is so much more to be made from the holistic industry other than just meat as it is now. This cannot go on much longer. We can’t live in the 21st century and think 18th century measures will suffice. Jane Ohaji-Akwani, Abuja. 07033510214 Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Contact: theeditor@punchng.com Continue reading...