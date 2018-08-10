Property To Rent A Newly Built Self Contain Opposite Chevron, Lekki Expressway, Lekki, Lagos | ₦350,000/ yr – Nigeria Property Centre

A newly built and portable self-contain apartment in a cool and private environment, good road to the express way, towards IGBOEFON lekki.

Features:
A portable room
Toilet and bathroom
Fitted kitchen with cabinet
Water system
Neat and gate



