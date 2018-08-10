A newly built and portable self-contain apartment in a cool and private environment, good road to the express way, towards IGBOEFON lekki.
Features:
A portable room
Toilet and bathroom
Fitted kitchen with cabinet
Water system
Neat and gate
For details visit https://ift.tt/2NnOcs0 – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
Features:
A portable room
Toilet and bathroom
Fitted kitchen with cabinet
Water system
Neat and gate
For details visit https://ift.tt/2NnOcs0 – https://ift.tt/Hg3UzT
Last edited by a moderator:[37]