World A Secret Space Plane Just Landed After a Record Stay in Orbit – Wired

#1
The old space shuttle landing facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center received an unusual visitor early Sunday morning when the Air Force’s secretive X-37B space plane autonomously returned from orbit after a record-breaking mission.

For the last 780 days, the Air Force Research Laboratory used the space plane as …

space ship.JPG

Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2PwYGpX

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top