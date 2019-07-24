You watched those interesting skits on Instagram and you laughed uncontrollably.
But it didn’t end there, Teni Entertainer also knocked us off her feet when she started to release hit singles like Fargin, Fake Jersey, and many more....
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/2y37Nod
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But it didn’t end there, Teni Entertainer also knocked us off her feet when she started to release hit singles like Fargin, Fake Jersey, and many more....
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/2y37Nod
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]