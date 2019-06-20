After a Chinese woman complained about stomach pains for more than 10 years, doctors performed surgery and found the cause of her pain was a foot-long parasitic worm inside of her intestines, Fox News reported.
Before her surgery, the 41-year-old woman had gone to multiple doctors for her pain, …
Read more via ScienceAlert – http://bit.ly/2XmVMs0
Get more World News
Before her surgery, the 41-year-old woman had gone to multiple doctors for her pain, …
Read more via ScienceAlert – http://bit.ly/2XmVMs0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]