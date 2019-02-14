Authorities of the Ambrose Alli University ( AAU ), Ekpoma have suspended the institution’s chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof. Monday Igbafen over alleged sexual harassment.
Prof. Igbafen who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy was alleged to have been threatening female students …
Read more via – http://bit.ly/2SBGHkZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Prof. Igbafen who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy was alleged to have been threatening female students …
Read more via – http://bit.ly/2SBGHkZ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]