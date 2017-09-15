Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for restraints from all sides in the agression happening in Abia state. The party leader joined the All progressives congress, APC, to call for caution in the on-going face-off between the nigerian armu and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra. In a series of tweets o Thursday, Atiku said: “I join my party, the APC to call for restraint from all sides in the aggression happening in Abia State. “We hear each other better if we speak peacefully. Everyone, please stop escalating the situation. Let us dialogue and listen to each other. “I appreciate our governors both North & South, for their efforts to maintain calm. Meeting with stakeholders is important & should continue “The history of Nigeria shows that anytime people are targeted and hurt based on their ethnicity, we all suffer. Let this end now! “