Metro Abacha’s son graduates with 479 others – Vanguard News

    No fewer than 480 students including the youngest son of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Mustapha, have graduated from the Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Maradi in Niger Republic.

    The President and Founder of the university, Dr Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, gave the figure at the 2nd convocation of the Institution at the weekend.

    According to the founder, the institution has also graduated the first set of postgraduate students who were awarded master’s degrees in various fields of study.

