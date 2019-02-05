Politics Abacha Loot: Despite outcry, FG secretly pays Malami’s lawyers ‘dubious’ $15m fees -

Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Adebayo, two Nigerian lawyers hired for the return of $321 million Abacha loot from Switzerland, have been secretly paid their controversial fees, TheCable can report.

Although they were initially to be paid $17 million, it was cut by $2 million and paid following pressure from a very popular Lagos-based pastor who is a political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebayo, one of the beneficiaries, confirmed the payment in a telephone interview with TheCable.



