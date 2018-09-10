Enrico Monfrini, the Swiss lawyer hired by Nigeria to recover Abacha Loot, says Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), is trying to change the facts on the $321 million recovered from Luxembourg.TheCable had reported how Malami engaged Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Adebayo, two Nigerian lawyers, for a fee of $17 million (about N7 billion) to do a job already completed by Monfrini.