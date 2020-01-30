On Wednesday, January 29, the Nigeria polity was agog with a call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over failing security situation in the country. The call which was made by the lawmaker representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, was met with both commendation and reproach from certain quarters of the
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2U7Lqdu
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2U7Lqdu
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]