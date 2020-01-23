Politics Abba Kyari overrides Buhari’s decisions, five other takeaways from NSA Monguno’s memo - Premium Times

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, is one of the major impediments to Nigeria’s national security interest, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, wrote in a memo last December.

Mr Monguno’s hands-on account of a connection between Mr Kyari’s alleged ‘meddlesomeness’ and an acute spectre of insecurity that has clutched the country was contained in a series of confidential circulars he addressed to top administration officials on national security.



Abba-Kyari.jpg




read more
 
[138]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top