Politics Abba Kyari takes bill to Buhari in London for signing – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on Monday took a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London on a private visit, for signing.

The bill amended the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act. The President on Twitter …

signing.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NH5oHi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top