  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Abdulaziz wins Wole Soyinka award for exposing Adeosun’s fake NYSC certificate – TheCable

#1
Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Premium Times associate editor, has won the Wole Soyinka award for investigative journalist of the year (online category). He also won the coveted investigative reporter of the year award.

Abdulaziz was awarded the top honour for exposing the National Youth Corps Scheme (NYSC) exemption certificate forgery of …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2zMVRbh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top