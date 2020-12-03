Politics Abdulrashid Maina Extradited To Nigeria For Jumping Bail – PM EXPRESS


pmexpressng.com

Abdulrashid Maina Extradited To Nigeria For Jumping Bail - P.M.EXPRESS

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), today, 3rd December, 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a Court of competent jurisdiction over a pending...
