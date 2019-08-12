At the close of transactions last week, the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) depreciated by 1.17 per cent to close the week at 27,306.81 points and N13.307 trillion respectively. …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2MUpqPD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2MUpqPD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]