Absence of clear economic direction, others drag NSE index further 1.17%

At the close of transactions last week, the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) depreciated by 1.17 per cent to close the week at 27,306.81 points and N13.307 trillion respectively. …

