Business Abu: Why foreign tech firms have advantage over local players – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

Abu: Why foreign tech firms have advantage over local players - New Telegraph

Mr. Wole Abu is the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers Limited, an indigenous infrastructure company in the African telecoms market. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on some government policies, opportunities, and challenges in the telecoms market Pan African Towers...
