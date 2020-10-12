Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Abu: Why foreign tech firms have advantage over local players - New Telegraph
Mr. Wole Abu is the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers Limited, an indigenous infrastructure company in the African telecoms market. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on some government policies, opportunities, and challenges in the telecoms market Pan African Towers...
www.newtelegraphng.com