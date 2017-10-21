Submit Post Advertise

Metro ABUJA: Former First Lady's Staff Beats Up FCDA Deputy Director

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by sandchi, Oct 21, 2017 at 8:13 AM. Views count: 41

    Eyewitness reports states that the security detail of former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, allegedly assaulted a Deputy Director of the FCT Department of Development Control at a building site currently under construction in Kado, Abuja.

    Reports claim that the security detail laid in wait for the victim, a lady who has yet to be confirmed, at the immense building where the Deputy Director was to lead a team to conduct further investigation on the property as the owners had yet to acquire the proper approval required to begin development.

    On arrival to the site in contention, the security detail descended upon the Deputy Director and her team, thrashing them without mercy.

    On further inquiry to the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the FCDA concerning this issue, the agency tried to draw a picture claiming that there had indeed been an “altercation”, and it had not been as violent as reported.

    Mrs. Patience Jonathan engaged in an acquisition spree of properties located in the Federal Capital Territory during her husband’s five (5) year tenure as President of Nigeria.

    It has been previously reported that the former President of Nigeria and his First Lady had succeeded in halting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from hearing an application that would have resulted in the seizure of two (2) properties traced to the First Lady, both of which are located in Abuja.


    Courtesy: Sahara Reporters
     

