​

One day, I combed my hair and noticed that I have lost

some amount of hair. At first, I thought it was normal.​

Some will call me funny name like “gorimapa”, “old man”, some of my colleague even gave me a name “ba man” meaning bald man in short form.

Sometimes I would just laugh it off like I did not care. But deep down inside me, I wanted all that insult to stop.

I wanted to re-grow my natural hair and look younger again. I my natural hair to make my appearance look much better.

Mixing marijuana (locally known as weed or “igbo”) with methylated spirit and rubbing it on my hair but my hair did not grow, it only left with annoying bald spots all over my head I used onion and vinegar, some friends even advised me to use raw eggs just to try it but it was a complete waste of effort What about creams, oil, spray and many products in the market and sold by beauty stores… they were plain waste of my money I even used drugs… these hair treatment drugs were expensive but apart from that these drugs has a major side effect, so I had to stop using it



At this point, let me quickly introduce you to the Amazing Natural Hair Serum that Reversed my Baldness and Helped me Re-grow my Hair without spending any money on drugs or Hair transplant surgery… ​

“Gentle Care Hair Growth Treatment Oil”​

“Gentle Care Hair Growth Treatment Serum Contains 100% Natural Ingredients”

Simply use warm water to rise your hair Apply 6 drops of Gentle care hair treatment oil on the affected part of your hair Use it morning and night for the next 2 to 4 weeks for effective results

Another testimonial…​

More proof from people that have used it… ​

With Gentle Hair treatment oil….

You can now say “goodbye’ to your bald hair, and welcome your full blown hair and beards and permanently get rid of hair loss. Now You can confidently rock your hair with pride! No more embarrassment or low self esteem because you have a full complete hair! You will become more handsome because your partner will love the new hair!

Gentle care Hair treatment (2 bottles) – N15,000

Gentle care Hair treatment (4 bottles) – N22,000

FREE BONUS: Hair Wonder Cream

To erase the fear of getting scammed, we introduced payment on delivery option to all States in Nigeria

This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier service agent

Pay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria ​

Your Full Name Your Phone Number Delivery Address

08179478879

DELIVERY TIME

Option 2

08179478879

Here’s How to Order for Your own Gentle Care Hair Treatment Oil today (PAYMENT ON DELIVERY OPTION AVAILABLE)

Your Full Name Your Phone Number Delivery Address

08179478879

DELIVERY TIME

08179478879