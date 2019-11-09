Metro Abuja Pastor allegedly charges members N50k to bath inside his self made pool of Bethsheba – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

A twitter user has ‘exposed’ an Abuja pastor who opened a swimming pool inside his church and called it a miracle pool.

According to the social media user, he charges people N50k to take a swim in it....

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NSgvx2

