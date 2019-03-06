Business Access and Diamond Bank obtain shareholders nod for merger – Nairametrics

Shareholders of Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank have approved the merger between both lenders.

This was obtained at two Extra Ordinary General Meetings held in Lagos yesterday. The merger between the two entities, could create Nigeria’s largest bank by asset size....



