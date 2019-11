The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc has appointed Dr. (Mrs) Ajoritsedere Awosika as Chairman of the bank. The bank also announced that its Chairman, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, would be retiring in January 2020. This, according to a statement from the....Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/37kZ3u3 Get more: Nigeria Business News