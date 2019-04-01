Business Access Bank lists N15bn Green Bond on FMDQ, NSE platforms – Vanguard News Nigeria

Access Bank Plc on Monday listed the N15 billion a fully certified Green Bond on the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The dual listing followed the formal approval of the bond by the Securities and Exchange Commission....



